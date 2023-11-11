Top track

Opening Up

The Circles

100 Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Circles are a UK mod revival band from the West Midlands. Formed in May, 1979 by Mick Walker (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tony Howells (lead guitar/vocals), Glenn Tranter (bass guitar/vocals) and Keith Allen, former drummer with the new wave outfit the Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Circles

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

