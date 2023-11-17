DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nitepunk at Primary

Primary Night Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Emerging from the underground Brooklyn bass music scene, Nitepunk is a fresh enigma with a profoundly technical, fluent, and funk-driven sound. He impressed us with his synthesis techniques and sealed the deal with his break-beat-inspired and groove-driven...

Presented by Auris
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nitepunk

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

