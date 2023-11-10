DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sydney Sprague w/ Wheelwright in Los Angeles

El Cid
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Somebody in Hell Loves You!

Sydney Sprague w/ Wheelwright

November 10th 2023

El Cid

all ages / 6:00pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Sydney Sprague

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.