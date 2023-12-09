DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cock Sparrer Christmas Jolly Up

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£31.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

COCK SPARRER are widely considered to be one of the most influential Street Punk bands in history.

2022 marked the celebration of their 50th Anniversary, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The thing about Sparrer is that they’re not just a band. The...

JS Promotions presents...

Lineup

Cock Sparrer

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.