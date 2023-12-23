Top track

Demons - Massane Remix

Massane

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

MASSANE
Ember Music Hall

French music producer, guitarist and live act Massane creates melodic house and techno music rich with sonic textures inspired by a wide range of genres. Attracting attention from those in the scene early on, Massane released hi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Massane

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

