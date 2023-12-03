DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The New York godfather of boom-bap, slick beats and smooth flow is in Manchester for a live show, showcasing one of the best live hip-hop outfits on the planet.
Collaborating with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and De La Soul, Pete Rock has created iconic
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.