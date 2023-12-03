Top track

Pete Rock & The Soul Brothers

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The New York godfather of boom-bap, slick beats and smooth flow is in Manchester for a live show, showcasing one of the best live hip-hop outfits on the planet.

Collaborating with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and De La Soul, Pete Rock has created iconic Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

