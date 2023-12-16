DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Riff OF 2023 - Doug Burris Tribute Concert

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsMiami
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble will be holding its annual 52nd Winter Concert on December 16th. This year we not only pay tribute to Doug with a performance from the Beach High Rock Ensemble but by also celebrating the releases of new music from

Presented by Young Musicians Unite

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

