DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
All ticket holders from original date (Dec 16) will be honored at this new date. Please reach out to boxoffice@rhythmfoundation.com if you have any questions or concerns.
The Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble will be holding its annual 52nd Winter Con...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.