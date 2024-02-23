DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

POSTPONED The Last Riff Of 2023 - Doug Burris Tribute Concert

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Due to inclement weather, this weekend’s concert on Saturday, December 16th has been postponed to Friday, February 23rd, 2024. All ticket holders will be honored the new date.

Please reach out to boxoffice@rhythmfoundation.com if you have any questions or...

All ages
Presented by Young Musicians Unite
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.