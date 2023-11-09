Top track

Takuya Kuroda - 'Round About Midnight

Takuya Kuroda

New Morning
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

La fulgurance de la vie de ce quadra trompettiste japonais ne lasse pas de surprendre !

Un destin musical inspiré par son aîné tromboniste adepte des big bands, un parcours scolaire impeccable passé par le Berklee College of Music de Boston et la New Scho Read more

Présenté par GiantSteps.

Lineup

Takuya Kuroda

Venue

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

