DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La fulgurance de la vie de ce quadra trompettiste japonais ne lasse pas de surprendre !
Un destin musical inspiré par son aîné tromboniste adepte des big bands, un parcours scolaire impeccable passé par le Berklee College of Music de Boston et la New Scho
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.