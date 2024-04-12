DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rudeboy plays Urban Dance Squad feat. DJ DNA

The Forge
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AGMP presents

RUDEBOY plays URBAN DANCE SQUAD feat. DJ DNA

Rudeboy, the MC of Urban Dance Squad will be performing a complete Urban Dance Squad set along with the original DJ DNA, master of turntables.

Urban Dance Squad was a Dutch rap rock band formed

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Rudeboy

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

