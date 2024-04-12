DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AGMP presents
RUDEBOY plays URBAN DANCE SQUAD feat. DJ DNA
Rudeboy, the MC of Urban Dance Squad will be performing a complete Urban Dance Squad set along with the original DJ DNA, master of turntables.
Urban Dance Squad was a Dutch rap rock band formed
