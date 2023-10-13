DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roberto Casalino - Dieci Piccole Ragioni Live

Largo Venue
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Roberto Casalino, cantautore e autore di numerosi successi della musica italiana, torna a suonare nella Capitale a distanza di 4 anni per presentare dal vivo il nuovo album “Dieci Piccole Ragioni”in uscita il 15 settembre 2023 su etichetta Casakiller. Sarà Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Roberto Casalino

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.