Crime & the City Solution - All Must Be Love

CRIME + THE CITY SOLUTION

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 4 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CRIME + THE CITY SOLUTION

Opening Act: The Three Blind Mice

Support: Joshua Murphy

LUNEDÌ 04 DICEMBRE 2023 - H.21

MILANO | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & In A State of Flux
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Crime & the City Solution, The Three Blind Mice, Joshua Murphy

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

