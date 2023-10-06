DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Advertisement, Forty Feet Tall and The Band Ice Cream

Kilowatt
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $11.06
Friday October 6th at Kilowatt

Advertisement

Forty Feet Tall

The Band Ice Cream

Dreams Of The Future Machine

21+

$7 advance/ $10 doors

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

