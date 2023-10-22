Top track

EXCITER w/ Tower and Shadowland

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"40 Years Of Heavy Metal Maniac Tour"

EXCITER

with

Tower

and Shadowland

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Shadowland, TOWER, Exciter

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

