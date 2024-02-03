DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Megaski

La Boule Noire
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.88
About

Megaski est un rappeur originaire du 94. Il fait ses débuts à 13 ans devant le grand public, avec son groupe "YBZ", dans un célèbre télé-crochet, accompagné de ses deux frères, Lidam et Didi.

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Nas Production

Lineup

Megaski

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

