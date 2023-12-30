Top track

Forever Midnight LA

Los Angeles Convention Center
30 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
GigsLos Angeles
From $237.28

About

This New Year's Eve weekend, meet us on the dance floor in Los Angeles where it's Forever Midnight. 2 nights, 2 stages, 1 epic New Year's Eve.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Insomniac.

Lineup

26
Airrica, Âme, Dixon and 26 more

Venue

Los Angeles Convention Center

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States

Doors open4:00 pm

