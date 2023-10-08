Top track

Full Crate - Always Here For

Full Crate, Rum Gold, Shaé Universe, Emmavie

KOKO
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since 2016, The Blues Project has established itself as the UK's leading home of new-age R&B and Soul, showcasing the most forward-thinking, genre-bending talent.

SENSES is the latest from The Blues Project, an invigorating live music experience to awaken Read more

Presented by The Blues Project Ltd.

Lineup

1
Full Crate, Emmavie, rum.gold and 1 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

