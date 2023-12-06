Top track

PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH w/ City Of Caterpillar and Eyelet

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH BIO

“Turn the lights off when I’m still in the room / I’m only bright next to you, out of sight.” — “Out Of Sight”

The opening couplet on Pianos Become The Teeth’s fifth full-length album Drift is as captivating as it is haunting, Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Eyelet, City of Caterpillar, Pianos Become The Teeth

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

