Top track

Lemonade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HUX - Album Launch (plus guests) live

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lemonade
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is to team up with Colours Hoxton to welcome HUX and guests live on Friday, October 13th.

HUX – Since moving to the UK, Australian artist HUX has been working the London circuit, most notably selling out The Bedford and landing a support slot wit Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Johnny Morgan, Ally Thorn, HUX

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.