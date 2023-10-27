DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Villains' Ball ft. Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong (w/ special guest Ina Nia)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

On Friday, October 27th, HalloweenWeekend.com presents The Villains' Ball at Somewhere Nowhere NYC with music by Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong, Ina Nia, and a opening DJ set by Mock. Villain-themed costumes are highly recommended.

Somewhere Nowhere and HalloweenWeekend.com

Lineup

Brandi Cyrus, Nathan Leong

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

