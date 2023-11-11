Top track

Koncept Presents: Ivory (Afterlife, Innervisions) & Nandu (Afterlife, Innervisions)

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
About

Koncept is back with a massive debut show featuring Ivory and Nandu and our state of the art, immersive audio visual experience.

This one-of-a-kind event will take you on a sensory journey through sight and sound as you immerse yourself in a harmonious fu Read more

Presented by Koncept
Lineup

Ivory (IT), Nandu

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

