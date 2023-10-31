Top track

Elsewhere Halloween - Ying Yang Twins, Brooke Candy (DJ Set), Uffie (DJ Set), Tomasa Del Real, gum.mp3, DJ Topgun, Chopstix, Sausha, xJermsx, Purp

Elsewhere - The Hall
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

  • This event is 21+

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Pho Read more

PopGun Presents

Lineup

4
Uffie, Tomasa del Real, DJ Topgun and 4 more

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

