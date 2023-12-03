DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The weather may get colder but The Roof will be heating up! On December 3rd, Gray Area welcomes Anjunadeep's Simon Doty for a Saturday all-day affair with proper deep house sounds in our glass enclosed, climate controlled setting surrounded by the New York
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.