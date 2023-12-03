Top track

Simon Doty w. Volaris on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 3 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

The weather may get colder but The Roof will be heating up! On December 3rd, Gray Area welcomes Anjunadeep's Simon Doty for a Saturday all-day affair with proper deep house sounds in our glass enclosed, climate controlled setting surrounded by the New York Read more

Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Simon Doty, Volaris

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

