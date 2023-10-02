DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beach Yoga

Beachouse Ibiza
Mon, 2 Oct, 9:30 am
WellbeingIbiza
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for daily morning yoga guided by our teachers at Beachouse Ibiza. Daily 60 minute yoga session from 9:30am. Class includes a fresh juice and tea / coffee after your class.

Our beach is beautiful in the early morning sun and a stunning backdrop for

Presented by Beachouse

Venue

Beachouse Ibiza

Platja D'en Bossa, 07817 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Islas Baleares, España
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 am

