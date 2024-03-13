Top track

Hannah Jadagu - All My Time Is Wasted

Hannah Jadagu

The Lexington
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hannah Jadagu is a 19-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer from Mesquite, Texas, who is signed to Sub Pop Records. Using electric guitars that plug into her iRig, Garageband iOS, and a contemporary/indie style of songwriting and vocals, Hannah has cre...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannah Jadagu

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

