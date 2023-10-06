Top track

Sick

Pist | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents a night too metal for punk and too punk for metal with

Pist
Final Dose
Allfather
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Pist, Final Dose, Allfather

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

