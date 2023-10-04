DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Turbopaolo500

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TURBOPAOLO: Ludopatico, lavoratore essenziale, affetto dalla sindrome di Munchausen, appassionato di caldaie, arguto osservatore della realtà, irriverente guascone e novarese.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Turbo Paolo

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.