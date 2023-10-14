Top track

PhaseOne - Crash & Burn (feat. Northlane)

Phase One: Beyond Oblivion Tour

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $16.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PHASEONE: Beyond Oblivion Tour

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, PhaseOne’s distinct sound (a unique blend of hard-hitting Bass Music infused with Metal) quickly found him a niche in the hardline EDM landscape.

His music has been described as "a symphony o

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Bainbridge, Phase One

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

