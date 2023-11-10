Top track

Greg Foat & Gigi Masin

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On June 16th Strut Records released ‘Dolphin’, the first collaborative LP between Venetian maestro Gigi Masin and esteemed pianist/composer/producer Greg Foat. For EFG London Jazz Festival 2023, we are delighted to present the UK live premiere of this subl Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Greg Foat, Gigi Masin

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

