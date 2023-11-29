Top track

Click Click Domino (feat. Marcus King)

Ida Mae

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Let Ida Mae take you on a joyride across the vast American expanse. Be introduced toall manner of eccentric characters along the way – drunken poets, fallen oligarchs,heartbroken country music stars – and revel in the chaos and carnage of a world on thebri...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Izzie Yardley, Ida Mae

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

