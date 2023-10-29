DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
His first track for the label ‘Fake Fine’ went platinum in Ireland, spent five weeks at No 1 on both the Irish Homegrown charts and the Shazam Ireland Charts.
Alongside Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan, Robert was only the third Irish male solo act to have
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.