KALIKA - Olala

Kalika - "Adieu les monstres"

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69

Vous entendez ce bruit ? Ce mélange explosif de sonorités électroniques et d’hyper pop ?

C’est ainsi que KALIKA débarque avec son premier album « Adieu les monstres », disponible le 5 mai. En guerrière pop, elle recrée le chaos de son enfance, s’interroge Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

