Alfa Mist

La Cigale
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42

About

Après un Trabendo complet en novembre 2022, le producteur, pianiste, et MC anglais Alfa Mist sera de retour sur scène, et en groupe, l’automne prochain ! Son cinquième album intitulé « Variables » paraitra le 21 avril sur le label ANTI-. Deux singles sont Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Alfa Mist

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

