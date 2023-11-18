DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KhakiKid

Dareshack
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

KHAKIKID

+ Special Guests

Thursday 18th May 2023

Bristol Rough Trade

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

KhakiKid

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.