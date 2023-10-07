Top track

Médine - Médine France

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Médine - Médine France Tour

Le Carré des Docks
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLe Havre
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Médine - Médine France
Got a code?

About

Narrateur infatigable, dépeignant les dérives de notre société et ses contradictions, Médine manie la langue de Molière comme personne, alternant humour et gravité

avec finesse depuis près de 20 ans. La constance de ses combats, tous menés de front, ont d Read more

Présenté par Furax & Mind.

Lineup

Médine

Venue

Le Carré des Docks

Hangars 36/37, Quai De La Réunion, 76600 Le Havre, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.