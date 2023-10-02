Top track

Damaged Goods

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gang of Four

The Grove
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Damaged Goods
Got a code?

About

This original lineup of the band released two monumental albums, Entertainment! (1979) and Solid Gold (1981). A third, Songs of the Free (1982), was recorded with bassist Sara Lee replacing Dave Allen. After Songs Of The Free, Burnham departed the band and Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Gang of Four, Miki Berenyi Trio (Lush / Piroshka)

Venue

The Grove

1 Saint Michael's Road, Byker, Newcastle NE6 1LQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.