LAURIE WRIGHT

The Underworld
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Laurie Wright is a singer songwriter hellbent on bringing the rock & roll revival to the masses. With brilliantly crafted, high energy guitar hits, Laurie Wright and his band are destined for rock & roll’s biggest stage.

Having built a raucous following w

Presented by Laurie Wright

The Molotovs, Laurie Wright

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
