HIPERKARMA

The Underworld
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HIPERKARMA is one of the most determinative bands of Hungary due to its poetic lyrics and their ability to renew all the time.

The band has been operating for 23 years now, and their common history is fulfilled with drastical ups and downs, memberchanges.

Presented by LOUD MUSIC EVENTS

Lineup

hiperkarma

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE

Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

