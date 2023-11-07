Top track

Embrace

Furnace
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£36.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back for their 25th Anniversary tour Embrace will be Heading to Furnace this November !!!

14+ (under 16s with an adult 18+)

Camp & Furnace and Pink Dot Presents

Lineup

Embrace, Tom Speight

Venue

Furnace

67 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BY
Doors open7:00 pm
860 capacity

