DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Personal Trainer

Future Yard
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.50

Event information

After selling out shows in London and Manchester, Personal Trainer return to Liverpool with their sharp-witted tunes and chaotic live shows.

Supports to be announced soon.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by LICKS Magazine.

Personal Trainer

Future Yard

75 Argyle St, Birkenhead CH41 6AB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

