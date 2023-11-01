Top track

Today (can't help but cry)

Gretel Hänlyn

Village Underground
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.54

About

Gretel Hänlyn is a 21 year old singer, songwriter & guitarist from West London. Having been raised on a diet of Nick Cave it was no surprise that Gretel picked up a guitar & started writing her own gothic stories and songs at age 11. As she grew as a music Read more

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Kai Bosch, Gretel Hänlyn

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

