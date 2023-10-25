Top track

Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Umlauts

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

The Umlauts

Wednesday 25th October 2023

Belgrave Music Hall

7pm

14+

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

The Umlauts

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs