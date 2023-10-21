Top track

Spencer Brown - Masai - Spencer Brown Rethink

Sound x Framework Present: Spencer Brown

The Vermont Hollywood
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For table reservations please contact: reservations@soundnightclub.com

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sound.

Lineup

Spencer Brown, Weska, Ray Kash

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

