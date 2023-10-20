Top track

SDH Semiotics Department of Heteronyms - Hollowed Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Synthicide: SDH, Mvtant

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SDH Semiotics Department of Heteronyms - Hollowed Out
Got a code?

About

This SYNTHICIDE is stacked from beginning to end featuring the Spanish duo, SDH, on the heels of their excellent new LP on Avant! Records. Plus the industrial beats of MVTANT and DJ sets by Andi.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

SDH, MVTANT

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.