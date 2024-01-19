Top track

The Clientele - Claire's Not Real

The Clientele

Lafayette
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22

About

Cherished UK trio The Clientele release their new album 'I Am Not There Anymore' on July 28th via Merge Records. This time out, The Clientele — vocalist/lyricist/guitarist Alasdair MacLean, bassist James Hornsey and drummer Mark Keen — incorporated...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Club Fandango.

Lineup

The Clientele

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

