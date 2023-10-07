DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
They are back at HotBox Steve Wilson & Robbie McIntosh
Robbie McIntosh has legendary status among his fellow musicians. His career to date includes spells as guitarist with Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tom Jones, John Mayer, and Norah Jones. Robbie has played
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.