Robbie McIntosh & Steve Wilson acoustic

Hot Box
Sat, 7 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

They are back at HotBox Steve Wilson & Robbie McIntosh

Robbie McIntosh has legendary status among his fellow musicians. His career to date includes spells as guitarist with Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tom Jones, John Mayer, and Norah Jones. Robbie has played Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

Robbie McIntosh

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

