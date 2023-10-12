Top track

Hagan Presents: Textures and Beyond Live

Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate a year on from his debut album release; Textures via Python Syndicate and more recently Good Food via Soulection, catch British-Ghanaian producer Hagan live exploring the realms of his global sounds with live instrumentation and performances

Presented by TEG Europe.

Lineup

Hagan, selassie tbc

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

