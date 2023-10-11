Top track

Night Tapes + Sunday Charmers + Retriever

Supersonic
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si tu aimes DIIV, No Vacation & Alex G, ce concert te plaira <3

NIGHT TAPES
(Dream pop - London, UK)
SUNDAY CHARMERS
(Indie pop - Bruxelles, BEL)
RETRIEVER
(Synth pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Sunday Charmers, Night Tapes

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

